C.J. Mosley Injury: Not playing Sunday

Mosley (neck) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Mosley, who missed the four games prior to New York's Week 12 bye with the injury, was hoping to play in Week 13 after practicing in full Wednesday and Thursday, but he collided with running back Braelon Allen on a short-yardage play during a padded session Thursday and felt residual soreness, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Cimini added that Mosley wants to err on the side of caution and sit at least another week. The starting middle linebacker has 17 tackles (13 solo) in the four games he has played this season.