C.J. Mosley headshot

C.J. Mosley Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

The Jets placed Mosley (neck) on injured reserve Saturday.

Mosley had missed the Jets' last five regular-season games due to a herniated disk in his neck. With the Jets unlikely to make the postseason, Mosley will likely end the 2024 campaign on IR. He appeared in just four regular-season games and logged 17 tackles (13 solo) over that span. Jamien Sherwood will start at middle linebacker for the rest of the 2024 regular season due to Mosley's injury.

C.J. Mosley
New York Jets
