C.J. Mosley Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Jets placed Mosley (neck) on injured reserve Saturday.
Mosley had missed the Jets' last five regular-season games due to a herniated disk in his neck. With the Jets unlikely to make the postseason, Mosley will likely end the 2024 campaign on IR. He appeared in just four regular-season games and logged 17 tackles (13 solo) over that span. Jamien Sherwood will start at middle linebacker for the rest of the 2024 regular season due to Mosley's injury.
