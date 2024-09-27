C.J. Mosley Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Mosley (toe) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley missed Week 3 with the injury and has yet to practice this week, setting up Jamien Sherwood for another week of starting in the middle of New York's defense alongside Quincy Williams. Sherwood played 98 percent of the defensive snaps last week, finishing with five tackles (four solo) against a Patriots offense that couldn't move the ball whatsoever.