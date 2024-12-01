C.J. Mosley Injury: Viewed as game-time call

Mosley (neck) remains listed as questionable and is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Mosley was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, he downgraded to limited activity Friday before taking a designation into the weekend. Though it's possible that his activity was limited Friday as a matter of caution, Mosley had missed each of the Jets' last four games before the team's Week 12 bye due to the neck issue. As such, the Jets may have preferred for Mosley to be a full practice participant throughout the week before clearing him for game action, though the door isn't closed on him suiting up Sunday. The Jets may put Mosley through a pregame workout before deciding on his status closer to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.