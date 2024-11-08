C.J. Mosley Injury: Won't face Arizona
Mosley (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Mosley will miss his third straight game with a neck injury that required surgery this week. The veteran linebacker has been dealing with a stinger that is hindering his range of motion. Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood will continue to handle linebacker duties for the Jets.
