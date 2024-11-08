Fantasy Football
C.J. Mosley headshot

C.J. Mosley Injury: Won't face Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Mosley (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Mosley will miss his third straight game with a neck injury that required surgery this week. The veteran linebacker has been dealing with a stinger that is hindering his range of motion. Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood will continue to handle linebacker duties for the Jets.

C.J. Mosley
New York Jets
