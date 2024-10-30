Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
C.J. Mosley headshot

C.J. Mosley Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Mosley (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Texans.

Mosley underwent an MRI on his neck Monday after sustaining the injury during pregame warmups before Sunday's game against the Patriots. He's set to see a neck and spine specialist, which could mean that he misses time beyond Thursday's game. While Mosley is sidelined, Chazz Surratt will see increased snaps with the first-team defense.

C.J. Mosley
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now