C.J. Mosley Injury: Won't play Thursday

Mosley (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Texans.

Mosley underwent an MRI on his neck Monday after sustaining the injury during pregame warmups before Sunday's game against the Patriots. He's set to see a neck and spine specialist, which could mean that he misses time beyond Thursday's game. While Mosley is sidelined, Chazz Surratt will see increased snaps with the first-team defense.