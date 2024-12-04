C.J. Mosley News: Full go for Wednesday
Mosley (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Mosley has been sidelined for the Jets' last five games due to a neck injury; however, Wednesday's full practice session suggests he's now fully recovered from the issue. Expect the 10th-year pro to return for the Jets' Week 14 matchup in Miami, serving as the team's top inside linebacker.
