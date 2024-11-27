Fantasy Football
C.J. Mosley headshot

C.J. Mosley News: Practicing in full Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 8:49am

Mosley (neck) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley has been sidelined for the Jets' last four contests by a lingering neck issue, but his involvement at practice Wednesday signals he could play again as soon as Sunday. If he can also log full practices Thursday and Friday, he could even go into the weekend without an injury designation.

C.J. Mosley
New York Jets
