CJ Okoye headshot

CJ Okoye News: Back with Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Ravens signed Okoye to a one-year, $1 million contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Okoye came through the International Player Pathway Program and played 13 regular-season games for Baltimore last season, logging 214 defensive snaps and compiling 15 tackles along with a defensed pass. He'll likely continue to serve in a rotational role along the defensive line in 2026.

CJ Okoye
Baltimore Ravens
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