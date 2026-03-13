CJ Okoye News: Back with Baltimore

The Ravens signed Okoye to a one-year, $1 million contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Okoye came through the International Player Pathway Program and played 13 regular-season games for Baltimore last season, logging 214 defensive snaps and compiling 15 tackles along with a defensed pass. He'll likely continue to serve in a rotational role along the defensive line in 2026.