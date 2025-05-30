C.J. Stroud Injury: Managing minor pectoral issue

Stroud isn't currently throwing during voluntary team activities due to a tight pectoral, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stroud watched from the sideline Friday during practice while backup quarterback Davis Mills ran the offense. Per Wilson, Stroud's injury isn't considered a long-term problem, and the star QB could increase his activity as soon as next week. Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley downplayed the issue Friday, saying that there are "no concerns whatsoever" about Stroud, echoing what coach DeMeco Ryans stated earlier in the week.