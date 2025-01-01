C.J. Stroud News: Banged up entering Week 18

Stroud admitted to being banged up Tuesday as the Texans prepare for a Week 18 in Tennessee, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged Stroud is dealing with soreness as many players in the NFL are at this point of the season. The quarterback practiced Monday, and it looks like he'll be available to play Sunday, although Houston is locked in as the fourth seed for the playoffs and can't improve its position. Ryans suggested that all players healthy enough to suit up will play, including Stroud. The coach also acknowledged the team needs to play better following a 31-2 loss to the Ravens last week, which could impact his decision to have Stroud get on the field for at least a portion of the regular-season finale.