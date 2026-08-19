C.J. Stroud News: Change in plans for Thursday's contest
Stroud and other starters will now be rested for Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday's joint practice with the Raiders gave the starters enough competitive work. He didn't explicitly say so, but his decision likely is related to WR Jayden Higgins suffering an ACL tear during Tuesday's practice. With his No. 2 receiver out for the season, Stroud is looking at a shaky group of pass catchers beyond standout No. 1 Nico Collins.
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