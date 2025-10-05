Stroud faced a thinned version of the Baltimore defense that was missing Kyle Hamilton (groin), Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) in its secondary alone. He took advantage of the good spot, throwing more than three touchdowns for only the second time in his career while completing three passes of at least 20 yards. Stroud was ultimately pulled early in the fourth quarter due to the game being a blowout, but it was a positive fantasy performance and also a good showing for the Houston offense overall.