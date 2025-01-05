C.J. Stroud News: Leads one effective drive
Stroud completed all six of his pass attempts for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans.
The Texans entered Week 18 locked into the fourth seed in the AFC, so Stroud played for only one drive. He ended a disappointing season in strong fashion, completing four of his passes to Nico Collins -- including a two-yard touchdown. Stroud and the Texans will now await a home matchup against either the Steelers or Chargers in the first round of the playoffs.
