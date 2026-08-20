C.J. Stroud headshot

C.J. Stroud News: Leads TD drive in brief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Stroud completed four of six passes for 27 yards in Thursday's 22-20 preseason loss to the Raiders.

Stroud got the start in Houston's second preseason game after sitting out the opener. He played only one possession but led a touchdown drive, which was capped by a 20-yard Woody Marks touchdown run. Despite some struggles down the stretch last season, Stroud retains his role as the starting quarterback for a Texans offense that will be without second-year wide receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) in 2026.

C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans
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