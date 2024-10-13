C.J. Stroud News: No Nico, no problem

Stroud completed 20 of 31 passes for 192 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots. He added three rushing attempts for seven yards.

Stroud was unfazed by the absence of leading receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), capping Houston's first two drives with touchdown passes of two yards to Tank Dell and 10 yards to Joe Mixon. The second-year quarterback was unlucky on his second-quarter interception, which bounced out of Dalton Schultz's hands in the end zone and went right to a Patriots defender, but Stroud bounced back with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the third quarter. Houston rode the running game and defense from there in a game that was never in doubt, and Stroud got to savor the victory from the sideline while Davis Mills came in for mop-up duty. Stroud will bring a 10:4 TD:INT into a Week 7 trip to Lambeau Field.