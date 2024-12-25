C.J. Stroud News: Offense shut out Wednesday

Stroud completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 185 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while adding seven rushing yards on his only attempt in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to the Ravens.

Stroud never looked settled in the pocket against Baltimore, missing a handful of short passes to open receivers that doomed several offensive drives. The slumping sophomore was forced to miss one play at the end of the first half after losing feeling in his throwing arm following a sack. Stroud promptly returned to action on the ensuing play, but he still couldn't figure out any answers to the Ravens' swarming defense in the second half. The Texans already locked up first place in a struggling AFC South division in 2024, but Stroud and this offense figure to see action in Week 18 against the Titans following Wednesday's horrid display.