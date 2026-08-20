C.J. Stroud headshot

C.J. Stroud News: On track to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Stroud is expected to play a few series during Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

On Wednesday, head coach DeMeco Ryans told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he was preparing to rest most of the team's starters for Thursday's game, but that apparently applied mainly to the Texans' defensive starters. Ryans wants to get a more thorough evaluation of the offensive personnel Thursday, especially when it comes to determining Houston's five starters on the offensive line heading into Week 1. According to Wilson, Stroud is expected to take around 20-to-25 snaps, so he'll likely be on the field for around two or three possessions before turning the game over to backups Davis Mills and Brett Rypien.

C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans
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