The two teams combined for eight turnovers in cold, wet conditions at Foxborough, and Stroud accounted for half of them, including a pick-six by Marcus Jones in the second quarter. It was a disappointing end to a promising year for Houston, but Stroud's seven giveaways in two playoff games will be a big point of discussion during the offseason. The QB ended his third NFL campaign with 3,041 passing yards and a 19:8 TD:INT during 14 regular-season games while completing a career-high 64.5 percent of his passes.