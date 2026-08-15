C.J. Stroud News: Scheduled to play against Vegas on Thursday

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Saturday that Stroud and the other healthy starters will play in Thursday's preseason game against Las Vegas, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Ryans will give his key players some run after holding them out from the preseason opener. Stroud's offensive line crucially appears healthy, including new starters Braden Smith (RT), Wyatt Teller (LG) and Keylan Rutledge (C).