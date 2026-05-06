C.J. Stroud headshot

C.J. Stroud News: Shedding weight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Stroud improved his diet this offseason in an effort to lose weight, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com.

Stroud shouldn't lack for motivation, coming off a 2025 campaign in which he and his offensive line were the weak links on an otherwise loaded team. The Texans then picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, though it's not some huge vote of confidence when the price tag ($25.9 million) is lower than what it costs to re-sign even a mediocre starting QB. There's still hope in Houston that Stroud can be more than mediocre, with help from a remade offensive line that added first-round pick Keylan Rutledge and veterans Braden Smith, Wyatt Teller and Evan Brown. The combination of better blocking and a locked-in QB could do wonders for Houston's offense, but even a slimmed-down version of Stroud is unlikely to offer much in the way of rushing stats for his fantasy managers.

C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans
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