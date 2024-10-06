C.J. Stroud News: Throws for 331 in Week 5 win

Stroud completed 28 of 38 passes for 331 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills. He added three rushing attempts for 27 yards and lost a fumble.

Stroud racked up 187 passing yards in the first half, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins, who later left the game due to a hamstring injury. Without his top target, the second-year quarterback fell apart in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over on consecutive possessions and then knocking the Texans out of field-goal range with an ill-timed intentional grounding penalty. Houston's defense and special teams closed out the win, and a 59-yard Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal on the game's final play ensured that Stroud's second straight game with more than 330 passing yards didn't go to waste. Even if Collins doesn't play against the Patriots in Week 6, Stroud still has the means to be effective with Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell as his top two wide receivers.