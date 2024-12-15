C.J. Stroud News: Tosses pair of TDs in win
Stroud completed 18 of 26 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added four yards on six rushes in the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Stroud salvaged a performance that featured his second-lowest passing yardage total of the season with a pair of six-yard touchdown passes to Nico Collins in the second and third quarters, respectively. Otherwise, the talented second-year signal-caller scuffled against an aggressive and talented Dolphins defense that sacked him four times. Stroud has a pair of multi-touchdown-pass efforts within a three-game span for only the second time all season heading into a Week 16 Saturday afternoon road showdown against the Chiefs.
