C.J. Uzomah Injury: FP in Wednesday's practice

Uzomah (abdomen) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Uzomah suffered an abdominal injury during the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Cowboys. The injury was severe enough for the veteran tight end to be placed on injured reserve, which forced him to miss the Eagles' first three playoff games. Uzomah's ability to practice in full Wednesday is a sign that he is near full health, and he could be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIX clash against Kansas City.