C.J. Uzomah Injury: Placed on IR

Uzomah was placed on injured reserve by the Eagles on Wednesday.

Uzomah suffered an abdominal injury in the team's 41-7 win over the Cowboys in Week 17 and he'll now be forced to miss the team's regular-season finale and potentially the entire postseason. The tight end will finish his 2024 campaign having played 126 offensive snaps and 26 snaps on special teams over seven contests with Philadelphia, failing to record any stats.