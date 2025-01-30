C.J. Uzomah Injury: Practice window opened

The Eagles have opened up the practice window for Uzomah (abdomen) ahead of the Super Bowl.

Uzomah, who suffered an abdominal injury during Week 17 action, will thus have an opportunity to resume practicing ahead of the Eagles' Feb. 9 contest against the Chiefs. If Uzomah is activated ahead of the Super Bowl, he'd bolster the depth of a Philadelphia tight end corps that's currently led by Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. Prior to his injury, Uzomah was not targeted during the seven regular-season games that he played in.