Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
C.J. Uzomah headshot

C.J. Uzomah Injury: Practice window opened

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

The Eagles have opened up the practice window for Uzomah (abdomen) ahead of the Super Bowl.

Uzomah, who suffered an abdominal injury during Week 17 action, will thus have an opportunity to resume practicing ahead of the Eagles' Feb. 9 contest against the Chiefs. If Uzomah is activated ahead of the Super Bowl, he'd bolster the depth of a Philadelphia tight end corps that's currently led by Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. Prior to his injury, Uzomah was not targeted during the seven regular-season games that he played in.

C.J. Uzomah
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now