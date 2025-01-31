C.J. Uzomah Injury: Questionable for Super Bowl
Uzomah (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Chiefs.
Uzomah remains on injured reserve and has been out since Jan. 1 after being injured in Week 17. Uzomah played 132 offensive snaps during the regular season but didn't draw a single target in the passing game. He'll get another chance to practice next week ahead of the Super Bowl.
