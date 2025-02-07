C.J. Uzomah Injury: Questionable for Super Bowl

Uzomah (abdomen), who remains on IR, practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Uzomah continues to practice in full, a sign that he's healthy enough to contribute during the Super Bowl, but the Eagles will need to officially activate Uzomah to the 53-man roster by Saturday's deadline in order for him to compete versus Kansas City. If Uzomah is brought to the active roster in time to suit up Sunday, he'll contribute behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra at the tight end position.