C.J. Uzomah Injury: Turns in full practice

Uzomah (abdomen) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Uzomah suffered an abdominal injury during the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Cowboys. The veteran tight end was moved to injured reserve thereafter, resulting in him missing the regular-season finale as well as Philadelphia's first three playoff contests. Uzomah's ability to practice in full Wednesday is a sign that he is near full health, and he could be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIX clash with Kansas City.