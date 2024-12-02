C.J. Uzomah News: Back to practice squad

Uzomah reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Uzomah played 33 snaps (20 on offense, 13 on special teams) during the Eagles' 24-19 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Uzomah has reached the three-game maximum of elevations from the practice squad, but he could be signed to the Eagles' active roster if Dallas Goedert is placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. If Goedert does get placed on IR and Uzomah is signed to the active roster, the latter would be slated to serve as the Eagles' No. 2 tight end behind Grant Calcaterra.