C.J. Uzomah headshot

C.J. Uzomah News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Uzomah reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

Uzomah was elevated for the second week in a row to serve as the No. 3 tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. In Philadelphia's 37-20 win over the Rams, he played on 16 of 73 offensive snaps and did not record a stat. The former Bengal and Jet, who signed with the Eagles in October, has yet to see a target on 19 offensive snaps through two games this season.

C.J. Uzomah
 Free Agent
