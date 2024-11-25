C.J. Uzomah News: Returns to practice squad

Uzomah reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

Uzomah was elevated for the second week in a row to serve as the No. 3 tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. In Philadelphia's 37-20 win over the Rams, he played on 16 of 73 offensive snaps and did not record a stat. The former Bengal and Jet, who signed with the Eagles in October, has yet to see a target on 19 offensive snaps through two games this season.