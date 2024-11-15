C.J. Uzomah News: Reverts to practice squad

Uzomah reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Uzomah suited up for the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Commanders on Thursday night, playing just one offensive snap and failing to record a stat. He could rejoin Philadelphia's active roster as soon as Week 12's matchup against the Rams, as the Eagles are currently carrying just two tight ends: Grant Calcaterra and Dallas Goedert.