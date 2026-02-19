CJ West News: Earns first career sack

West appeared in 14 games for the 49ers in 2025, finishing the regular season with 21 tackles (12 solo) and one sack.

The fourth-round draft pick was eased into the defensive line rotation before watching his snap count rise in the second half of the schedule. West nabbed his first career sack in Week 16 of the regular season and then went on to record another in the 49ers' divisional round loss to the Seahawks. The 23-year-old will enter his second pro season with an opportunity to compete for a starting defensive tackle position.