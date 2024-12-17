Fantasy Football
Claudin Cherelus Injury: Out for season with toe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 7:30am

Cherelus sustained a season-ending toe injury during Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Cherelus will need surgery to address the injury. He had been operating as Carolina's second starting inside linebacker next to Josey Jewell with Trevin Wallace out, and if Wallace remains sidelined, Cherelus' absence could mean a significant role for Jon Rhattigan in Week 16.

