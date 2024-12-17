Claudin Cherelus Injury: Out for season with toe
Cherelus sustained a season-ending toe injury during Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Cherelus will need surgery to address the injury. He had been operating as Carolina's second starting inside linebacker next to Josey Jewell with Trevin Wallace out, and if Wallace remains sidelined, Cherelus' absence could mean a significant role for Jon Rhattigan in Week 16.
