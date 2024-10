Cherelus (hamstring) did not practice Friday and is ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington.

Cherelus hasn't practiced in any capacity since being forced out of Carolina's loss to the Falcons in Week 6. With starter Josey Jewell (hamstring) and depth man Jon Rhattigan (knee) also both ruled out for Sunday's contest, the Panthers' interior linebacker corps will be severely depleted versus the Commanders.