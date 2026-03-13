Claudin Cherelus headshot

Claudin Cherelus News: Back with Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Cherelus and the Panthers agreed to terms on a contract Friday.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 27 regular-season games (six starts) for the Panthers over the last two seasons, recording 60 total tackles and one pass defensed. Following his new deal with Carolina, Cherelus is expected to operate as one of the team's top reserve inside linebackers during the 2026 season.

Claudin Cherelus
Carolina Panthers
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