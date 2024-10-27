Claudin Cherelus News: Will play Week 8

Cherelus (hamstring) is active for Sunday's battle against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Cherelus hurt his hamstring Week 6 against Atlanta and wasn't able to play last Sunday versus Washington. However, he was able to log a trio of limited practices this week and is set to make his return against Denver. Cherelus saw increased opportunities Weeks 5 and 6 with Josey Jewell sidelined, but Jewell is also returning to action Week 8, so Cherelus could go back to working mostly on special teams.