Claudin Cherelus headshot

Claudin Cherelus News: Will play Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Cherelus (hamstring) is active for Sunday's battle against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Cherelus hurt his hamstring Week 6 against Atlanta and wasn't able to play last Sunday versus Washington. However, he was able to log a trio of limited practices this week and is set to make his return against Denver. Cherelus saw increased opportunities Weeks 5 and 6 with Josey Jewell sidelined, but Jewell is also returning to action Week 8, so Cherelus could go back to working mostly on special teams.

Claudin Cherelus
Carolina Panthers
