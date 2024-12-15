Claudin Cherelus News: Will start Sunday

Cherelus will start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

With Trevin Wallace (shoulder) inactive and Shaq Thompson (Achilles) out for the season, Cherelus will start next to Josey Jewell at inside linebacker. Cherelus has played double-digit snaps only twice this season, totaling eight tackles (four solo) in 91 defensive snaps across those two games.