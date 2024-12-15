Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Claudin Cherelus headshot

Claudin Cherelus News: Will start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Cherelus will start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

With Trevin Wallace (shoulder) inactive and Shaq Thompson (Achilles) out for the season, Cherelus will start next to Josey Jewell at inside linebacker. Cherelus has played double-digit snaps only twice this season, totaling eight tackles (four solo) in 91 defensive snaps across those two games.

Claudin Cherelus
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now