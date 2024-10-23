Clayton Tune News: Carries three times in win

Tune played three of the Cardinals' 57 snaps on offense in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers and carried three times for two yards.

Even though starting quarterback Kyler Murray didn't suffer an injury at any point in Monday's contest, Tune was summoned from the bench for his second appearance of the season. All three of his snaps came in 3rd-and-1 or 4th-and-1 situations, as the Cardinals likely thought that the sturdier built Tune (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) would have a better chance at pushing through a pile of bodies for a first down than the smaller Murray (5-foot-10, 207 pounds). Tune was able to extend a drive in the second quarter with a two-yard run on third down, but he was held to no gain on back-to-back carries on 3th-and-1 and 4th-and-1 in the third quarter to cede possession to the Chargers.