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Clelin Ferrell News: Practices Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 5:38pm

Ferrell (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Ferrell suffered an injury in early August that was set to sideline him for multiple weeks. The veteran defensive end has returned to full participation slightly over two weeks after the injury occurred. The 29-year-old will likely play in Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons.

Clelin Ferrell
Miami Dolphins
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