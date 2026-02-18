Clelin Ferrell headshot

Clelin Ferrell News: Productive when called upon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Ferrell finished the 2025 regular season with 24 tackles (13 solo) and 4.0 sacks in eight games played for the 49ers.

Ferrell was one of several reserve linemen asked to fill in the big shoes left by DE Nick Bosa's season-ending knee injury. The 28-year-old Ferrell's finest performance came in Week 13 when he posted 2.0 sacks and nine combined tackles against the Browns. The former No. 4 overall pick has shown some flashes of excellence during this brief run in San Francisco and also during his time as a starter with Washington in 2023. Ferrell -- an unrestricted free agent -- figures to draw interest from clubs this upcoming offseason who believe the defensive end is a late bloomer.

Clelin Ferrell
San Francisco 49ers
