Clelin Ferrell News: Ready for Week 6

Ferrell (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Ferrell was able to practice in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday after logging a DNP to begin the Commanders' week of practice. The 2019 first-round pick has recorded four total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across two games this season. Expect Ferrell to serve as one of Washington's top edge rushers now that he's past his knee issue.