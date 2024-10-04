Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury: Another limited practice

Edwards-Helaire, who remains on the reserve/non-football illness list, practiced in a limited capacity Friday.

The Chiefs placed Edwards-Helaire on reserve/NFI prior to Week 1, which ruled him out for at least the first four games of the campaign. The team then designated him for return this Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be evaluated for a potential return to the active roster. Edwards-Helaire so far has managed back-to-back capped sessions this week, and Kansas City's final Week 5 injury report will include a game status for him ahead of Monday's matchup with the Saints. If he's listed as anything other than out Saturday, the team will have until Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET to activate him, which, if it comes to pass, could mean he's in contention to reps out of the backfield immediately along with Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele with lead runner Isiah Pacheco (fibula) on injured reserve.