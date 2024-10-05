Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury: Listed as doubtful for Monday

Edwards-Helaire, who remains on the reserve/non-football illness list, is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Saints, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Week 5 would have marked the first week in which Edwards-Helaire would have been eligible to return, but it appears as if the team wants the running back to get an additional week of practice in before having him join the active roster. It likely helps that Kareem Hunt (shoulder) seems confident he'll be playing, meaning the Chiefs will have the full backfield complement of Samaje Perine, Carson Steele and Hunt following Isiah Pacheco's multiple-month leg injury.