Clyde Edwards-Helaire News: Heads back to practice squad

Edwards-Helaire reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Alvin Kamara (groin) sidelined for a second straight game Sunday against the Raiders, Kendre Miller got the start, but Edwards-Helaire received the first touch among Saints running backs. Miller's exit in the second quarter due to a concussion allowed Edwards-Helaire to earn the most snaps (26) and touches (seven for 30 yards from scrimmage) in the position group, while Jamaal Williams played 25 snaps and handled three touches (for 24 total yards), and Miller was contained to eight plays and four touches (for 19 total yards). It's unknown if Kamara or Miller will gain clearance to suit up Week 18 at Tampa Bay, so Edwards-Helaire and Williams may be lined up to split the backfield reps in that contest.