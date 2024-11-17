Clyde Edwards-Helaire News: Healthy scratch again Sunday
Edwards-Helaire (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran back will be in street clothes for the fourth straight game since being activated from the reserve/non-football illness list. With Edwards-Helaire inactive, Carson Steele will work as the No. 3 running back behind Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine versus Buffalo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now