Clyde Edwards-Helaire News: Healthy scratch in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Edwards-Helaire (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday against the Buccaneers.

Edwards-Helaire thus will be a healthy scratch for a third consecutive contest after spending the early portion of the season on the reserve/non-football illness list. With Isiah Pacheco (fibula) still on injured reserve, the Chiefs will continue to entrust the backfield to Kareem Hunt, while Samaje Perine and Carson Steele also will be on hand for RB reps.

