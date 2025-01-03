Clyde Edwards-Helaire News: Will be active Week 18
Interim coach Darren Rizzi said Friday that Edwards-Helaire will be active Sunday against the Buccaneers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Edwards-Helaire will officially be elevated from the practice squad prior to Sunday's regular-season finale. He led all Saints running backs with five rushing attempts in the Week 17 loss to the Raiders, and Edwards-Helaire could work ahead of Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims in a backfield that will definitely be without Kendre Miller (concussion) and is unlikely to feature Alvin Kamara (groin), who is listed as doubtful.
