Cobie Durant headshot

Cobie Durant Injury: Returns to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Durant (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Durant didn't play in the Rams' 12-6 win over the 49ers this past Thursday due to a bruised lung, but he was medically cleared to participate in the first practice of the week Wednesday. Durant will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Cobie Durant
Los Angeles Rams
