Cobie Durant Injury: Timeline unknown
Durant suffered a bruised lung in Sunday's win over the Bills, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.
Durant is OK, but his status for Thursday's game is up in the air according to head coach Sean McVay. Considering the short turnaround, it would seem unlikely the South Carolina State product would be able to play, but a clearer picture of his status should develop closer to kickoff.
